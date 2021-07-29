Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,688 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of BCE worth $110,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.