Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $102,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

NYSE EHC traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $82.01. 722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.16. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.