Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 66,046 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $151,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 91.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 32.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.51 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

