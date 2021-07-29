Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

RGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $75.10 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,215 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.