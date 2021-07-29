Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $399,000 in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COVAU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,493,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $995,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,031,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $299,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COVAU stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.