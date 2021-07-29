Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,812,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at $4,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Park National stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

