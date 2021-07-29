Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

TETCU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

