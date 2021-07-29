Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

