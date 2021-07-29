Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $585.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $585.00 and last traded at $585.00, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $571.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.