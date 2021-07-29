Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 52 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,185,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $305.73 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $224.33 and a twelve month high of $306.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.00.

