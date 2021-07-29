Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $410.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.74 and a fifty-two week high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.