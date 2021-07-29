Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 211 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.