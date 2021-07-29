Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

