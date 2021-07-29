Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE TV opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.