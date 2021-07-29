Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 237,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,818,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

