Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 335.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $202.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

