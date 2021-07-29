Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $220,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.47 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

