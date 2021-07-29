Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 186 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE COR opened at $139.16 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

