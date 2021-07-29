Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after acquiring an additional 789,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

ENB stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.87%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.