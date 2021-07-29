SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €144.00 ($169.41) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.19 ($156.69).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €120.98 ($142.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €118.60.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.