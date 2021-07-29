Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.553-$7.624 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.
NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 45,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
