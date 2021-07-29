Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.553-$7.624 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 45,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

