Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.553-$7.624 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Shares of SNY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.32. 45,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Further Reading: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.