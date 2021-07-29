Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.553-$7.624 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.32. 45,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

