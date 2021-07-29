Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Up 1,488.5% in July

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 1,488.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDVKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SEB Equities downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SEB Equity Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137,609 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.