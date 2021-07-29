Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.18. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

