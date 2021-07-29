Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBH. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 122,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,318. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

