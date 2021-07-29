SafeInsure Tops 24-Hour Volume of $102.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $152,234.92 and $102.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00020317 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001498 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,186,973 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

