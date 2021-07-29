Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Ryder System updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

Shares of R traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 108.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

