Rune Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $119.04 or 0.00297684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 125.3% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $339,276.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00100392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00123772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.21 or 0.99993116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00790173 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

