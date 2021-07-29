Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,200 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,942 ($25.37).

Shares of LON RDSB traded up GBX 65.20 ($0.85) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,449.20 ($18.93). 5,734,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,224. The stock has a market cap of £113.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,373.61. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

