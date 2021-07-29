Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$81.59. 369,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.57. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$69.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975 in the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

