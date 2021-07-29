Royal Bank of Canada Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $126.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

TFII stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

