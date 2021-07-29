Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 12,079 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $271,500.00.

FINS stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

