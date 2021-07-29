Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Agricole cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Shares of RKT stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,553 ($72.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,428.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.39. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

In related news, insider Elane Stock bought 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

