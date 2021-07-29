Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$163.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.56.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group stock traded up C$3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$147.25. 15,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$137.78. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$73.49 and a 52 week high of C$153.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.