Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target to $28.00

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of AC opened at $38.48 on Monday. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,192 shares of company stock worth $800,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.