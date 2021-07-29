Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €53.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.89 ($75.17).

Vonovia stock opened at €56.22 ($66.14) on Monday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

