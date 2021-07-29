Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 36,407 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 130.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.