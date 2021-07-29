Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rotork plc (LON:ROR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 360.80 ($4.71). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 359.40 ($4.70), with a volume of 685,855 shares changing hands.

ROR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 345.80.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

