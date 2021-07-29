Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Lifted by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 190.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Roku by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roku by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $468.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 608.25 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

