Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Rockshield Capital stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. Rockshield Capital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.55.
Rockshield Capital Company Profile
