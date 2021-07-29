Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.38.

NYSE RHI opened at $95.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.97. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.