RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given New GBX 4,750 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RHIM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock traded up GBX 108 ($1.41) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,862 ($50.46). 141,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,219. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,268.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.17%.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

