Reviewing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners and Whiting Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91 Whiting Petroleum 0 3 7 0 2.70

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.44, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus price target of $54.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.39%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Whiting Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 10.88 -$192.30 million $0.28 62.64 Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Whiting Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viper Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01% Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Viper Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 2,175 net productive wells on approximately 523,600 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 260.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

