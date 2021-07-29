Reviewing Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) & RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Philip Morris International and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 11.13% -91.56% 22.08% RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Philip Morris International and RLX Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $76.05 billion 2.03 $8.06 billion $5.17 19.14 RLX Technology $585.40 million 11.62 -$19.63 million N/A N/A

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Philip Morris International and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 4 7 0 2.64 RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Philip Morris International presently has a consensus price target of $99.69, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 470.78%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Philip Morris International.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats RLX Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada. The company was founded by Philip Morris in 1847 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

