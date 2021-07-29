Reviewing Perpetua Resources (PPTA) and Its Peers

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Perpetua Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources Competitors 295.12% 5.53% 0.07%

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources Competitors 748 3338 3584 104 2.39

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.86%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 52.87%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A -$220.63 million -5.75 Perpetua Resources Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.09

Perpetua Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Perpetua Resources peers beat Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

