Reviewing Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) & DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DaVita and Convey Holding Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 1 2 1 0 2.00 Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88

DaVita presently has a consensus price target of $138.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.75%. Convey Holding Parent has a consensus price target of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 73.60%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than DaVita.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DaVita shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DaVita and Convey Holding Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 6.69% 50.57% 5.05% Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DaVita and Convey Holding Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $11.55 billion 1.09 $773.64 million $7.26 16.37 Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Convey Holding Parent.

Summary

DaVita beats Convey Holding Parent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 204,200 patients; and operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 36,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

