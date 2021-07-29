Reviewing Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 31.53% 13.72% 1.35% Central Valley Community Bancorp 33.49% 10.99% 1.29%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Foundation and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Foundation presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.88%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $298.54 million 3.47 $84.37 million $1.88 12.31 Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.82 million 3.46 $20.35 million $1.62 13.59

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Valley Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Foundation pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Foundation beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It offers its services through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Texas, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

