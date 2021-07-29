Reviewing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91% QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Byrna Technologies and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17

QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 93.53%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and QuantumScape’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 29.24 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -117.05 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -62.05

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

