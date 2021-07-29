Restore plc (LON:RST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Restore plc (LON:RST) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:RST opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Thursday. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £628.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,323.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RST shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

