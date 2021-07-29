Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RESN. Benchmark began coverage on Resonant in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $2.72 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.99.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $175.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resonant by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Resonant by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Resonant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 152,440 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

